John Calvin Buntain
September 15, 1926 - April 12, 2020
Gig Harbor, WA
(formerly of Plain, WA)
John C. Buntain, 93, passed away peacefully at home, on April 12, 2020. John was born in Plain, WA, on September 15, 1926, to John Clifford Buntain and Addie Adene (Grossnickle). He was deeply loved and he will be missed every day by the family and friends he left behind.
Attending Mossyrock High School, John was a three sport varsity athlete who even pitched a no hitter! After high school, John enlisted in the United States Navy, dutifully serving his country in the Pacific during WWII. Quite an eye-opener for a country boy!
For work, John was a master carpenter, known to be one of the best in the Puget Sound area. He mentored many craftsmen as well. John was a master of everything he tried, and he had many interests. Those who knew him knew of his incredible artistic talent and passion for helping others.
He was best known for his loyalty to family, his quick wit and sense of humor, his love of music and railroading, and for recording travelogues of his many journeys with his beloved wife, Beverly.
His favorite pastimes were golf (a legendary three career holes-in-one!), bingo (held The Lodge record for most wins in one game), painting landscapes, playing music for his friends, and spending quality time with family.
John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Beverly J. Buntain; son, Gary R. Buntain; step-daughter, Dixie L. Brown; his parents; and five siblings. John is survived by an extended family of: his son, Brian Buntain (Lynn) of Shelton, WA; step-children: Frederick J. May (Kim) of Wenatchee, WA, Wendy Strange (Bud) of Naselle, WA, and Rosemary Roberts (David) of Tucson, AZ; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
His family wishes to thank the caring staff at The Lodge at Mallards Landing for their support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John’s name may be made to the Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One, 10222 Bujacich Road NW, Gig Harbor, WA, 98332.