John Carl Williams
August 21, 1941 - July 10, 2020
Quincy, WA
John C. Williams passed peacefully, the early morning of July 10, 2020, surrounded by family, and his loving wife by his side. He was born the second of three boys to Frank and Lucille (Zehner) Williams in Bend, OR, in 1941. The family moved to Kittitas, WA, in 1947, and after a move to Moses Lake, WA, finally moved and built their family home in Quincy, WA, in the early 1950’s, where Johnny graduated from Quincy High School, in 1959.
Johnny started his work career with Pacific Supply, in 1960, and then worked for Sun Basin Growers, which eventually became Full Circle, Cenex, and finally, CHS. He worked as a field man for several of those years and became the general manager of the Quincy Cenex Operations, in 1989. He retired from the company after 42 years of dedicated service. Cenex was like a family, and he was often the first person to arrive to start the coffee, and enjoy a morning chat with area farmers and other field staff.
He spent many years fishing and hunting and enjoyed the many hunting trips he took on horseback, up the Entiat with his hunting buddies. After retirement, he could be found tinkering on various farm machinery, and driving around the farm in the Mule, with a trusted lab by his side. He and his wife owned dryland wheat as well, and had plenty to stay busy, while also spending time at their property in Creston, WA, where they pastured their herd of Highland cattle. He also made it a priority to hit the water with his wife, Bernice, on many of their eventful fishing trips. He really enjoyed their time of fishing, crabbing, and clamming, on the coast with friends and family.
John and Bernice’s home on the hill became the center of many family holiday and harvest gatherings. He was always in charge of making stacks of hotcakes in the morning and manning the pressure cookers during tomato canning day.
John is survived by his wife of 36 years, Bernice (Roberts); brother, Daniel (Sue) Williams of Bend, OR; brother-in-law, Mel Roberts of Paraguay; Ron (Connie) Roberts of Coeur d' Alene, ID; and children: Tracy Williams of Ephrata, WA, Carla (Tony) Gonzales of Kennewick, WA, Annette (Chris) Lupo of Moses Lake, WA, Lisa (Gerry) Fuchs of Spokane, WA, Tonya (Damian) Reid of Port Orchard, WA, David (Alona) Wilson of Dallas, TX; grandchildren: David, Jacob, Jarod, Kyle, Lauren, Frank, Henry, Elizabeth, Darian, Devin, Dylan, Tucker, Taran, and Marshall; and great-granddaughters: Penelope and Violet. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank; mother, Lucille; and brother, Jim.
There will be a Service and Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at John and Bernice's home, 10676 Rd. 13 NW, Quincy, WA.