John D. Pitts

John Pitts passed away at home on February 13, 2023. He was lucky enough to be a lifelong Lake Chelan resident; having graduated from Manson High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958, and was a Korean War veteran. He rose to the rank of Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class.
On July 18, 1957, he married Joy Killian. They spent their life together, until Joy's passing on August 17, 2021.
John was dedicated to the Lake Chelan Community. He was one of the first EMT's in the valley, active in the Boy Scouts for many years, belonged to the Lake Chelan Sportsman Counsel, and was a driving force in getting the Big Horn Sheep placed back in Chelan County. He was a long-time member of the Lake Chelan Boat Club, where he enjoyed spending many summers fishing and staying in the cabins at Lucerne, WA.
John enjoyed all types of fishing and tied his own flies for fly fishing on the Stehekin River and Lake Chelan. He also was an avid bird hunter and trained his own bird dogs. John enjoyed working in his yard and growing a large vegetable garden each summer.
John leaves behind two children: daughter, Debbie Pitts Sofie of Manson, WA; and son, John Pitts of Manson, WA; grandson, Gabriel Sofie of Bellingham, WA; brother, Don Pitts of Wenatchee, WA; and various nieces and nephews.
Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.prechtrose.com. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
