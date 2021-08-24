John D. Ringler

John Douglass Ringler peacefully finished the last mile of his hiking life, on August 17, 2021. A lifelong Washingtonian, John was born to Minniemae and Edward Ringler on June 13, 1935, and resided in Friday Harbor, WA, through his high school years. He attended Washington State University and later, achieved a master's degree from the University of Washington, remaining the rare fan of both schools' athletic programs, and especially football, throughout his life.
He was drafted and served with pride in the U.S. Army, in the late 1950's. He became a CPA, and owned and operated businesses in the Wenatchee Valley like R&L Excavation, Moore Sanitary Service, and the accounting firm of Ringler & Neher. He was active in Rotary International and supported youth soccer in the valley for many years.
John had a lifelong love of hiking and climbing all through the Cascades, and enjoyed skiing and tennis. The American Red Cross was the recipient of a landmark number of his regular blood donations. He was enthusiastic about Seattle sports teams, taking many trips to the spectacular Kingdome in the 1970's and 80's. He deeply supported LGBTQ+ rights and many Democratic candidates over the years.
In later years, John returned to Western Washington and practiced accounting. He was instrumental in the construction and maintenance of the current Woodinville Unitarian Universalist Church. He was an avid world traveler and a voracious reader.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, David. He is survived by daughter, Danielle Ringler McKee of Wenatchee, WA; son, John Ringler of Henderson, NV; six wonderful grandchildren; longtime companion and ex-wife, CJ Ringler of Everett, WA; and step-son, Chuck Begg of Woodinville, WA.
No services are planned at this time. Donations in John's honor might be made at pflag.org.
