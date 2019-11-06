John Edmund Marchant
Wenatchee, WA
John Edmund Marchant, 75, passed peacefully at home with his family at his side on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born August 24, 1944, in Tonasket, WA, son of Orval and MaryGrace (Workosky) Marchant. In John’s youth, he enjoyed playing Little League Baseball and taking part in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. He always had a love for classic hot rods that grew throughout his lifetime. John graduated from Wenatchee High School, Class of 1962.
He served in the U.S. Air Force between 1964-1968 at Glasgow AFB, MT, during the Vietnam War. There, he served as a jet aircraft mechanic for the B-52 Stratofortress in the 91st Bombardment Wing, where he helped prepare the Strategic Air Command long-range bombers for combat against Viet Cong targets. John was very proud of serving his country. While in the service, he married Bonnie Silk, which he had three children with: Ryan, Rachel, and Rory.
On June 27, 1974, John married the love of his life, Shelley S. McDonald, who he lovingly shared 45 wonderful years. During their lifetime together, they enjoyed dancing and traveling around the state with the three children, while playing softball. Around 34 years old, John went to work for U.P.S., while staying active in many sports, but through the years, his love of golf and hot rods (especially muscle cars) became his passions.
John enjoyed going to car shows and entered his 1928 Ford Roadster in contests which would place top three many times. He also became fond of snowmobiling with family and friends in the surroundings of the Wenatchee hilltops. He learned how to play cribbage from his father-in-law, Tom, and looked forward playing him and his brothers-in-law, Tommy, Dan, and Jamie, all day during holiday gatherings. John was taught how to fish by his father, Orval, and had many good memories fishing with him and others through his life.
He retired 25 years later from U.P.S. After retirement. with more free time available, John was involved with more golf and HartBraker Racing as a team member which ran funny cars. This was a passion of his until he could no longer travel with the team.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; several aunts and uncles; and niece, Pamela; along with father- and mother in-law, Tom and Rosie McDonald. He is survived by his wife, Shelley, of 45 years; his son, Ryan and wife, Holly Marchant; daughter, Rachel Lozier; son, Rory Marchant; granddaughters: Marina, Loran, and Ashley; and great-granddaughter, Luna. He is survived by his sister, Marlene and husband, Bill Chadderton; niece, Susan and husband, Nick Fox, their children Chad, Mellisa, and Adam; and great-great-nephew, Tanner. He is survived by a large extended family on Shelley’s side.
Friends are invited to share their memories of John with his family during visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. A Memorial Service will be held at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA, at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Reception will follow at the church immediately after. John gave to many charities so, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity of your choice. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.