John Edward Lester
Wenatchee, WA
(formerly from Chelan and Manson, WA)
Our dearly beloved, John Edward Lester, passed away April 9, 2020, with his wife, Joan, by his side. He was born on May 17, 1935, to Charles and Mildred Lester at the family farm near Bonanza, MO. The family, Charlie, Mildred, John, and younger brother, Gordon, moved back and forth from Missouri to Chelan, WA, where he graduated high school, and later from college at Ellensburg, WA. He married his high school sweetheart and had two children: Lanny and Larry.
John was employed by the Employment Security Department for more than 30 years in various management positions. His first love was flying planes and as a private pilot, he built and flew a number of different airplanes, including an ultralight. He was also a prolific writer and country singer.
After his retirement, he and his wife, Joan, loved to travel. They were married in London, England, in 1995. They lived overlooking the Columbia River, which was enjoyed by their combined grandchildren: Bethany, Brandon, Zachary, Mark, Stacy, Drew, and Ashley.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; brother, Gordon (Joan), niece, Susan, and nephew, Russell (Kim) and their son, Wyatt; sons: Lanny and Larry; as well as a bonus son and daughter, Dan Brownlee and Patricia Thompson; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Gathering of friends and family will be held May 30, 2021, at 4:00 p.m., at 150 Willmorth Dr Chelan, WA, where his ashes will be scattered by helicopter. The family suggests that you bring a folding chair.