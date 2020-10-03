John Galloway
Wenatchee, WA
John Galloway, father and brother, passed away on September 26, 2020, in his home. John was born February 13, 1976, in Wenatchee, and lived most of his life there. He graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1994. He then went on to become a commercial electrician and worked for several local companies during his career. John loved to hunt, fish, shoot, and to spend time with his family and friends. John will be remembered as a loving and dedicated father and the best little brother two sisters could have.
He is survived by his son, Jakob Galloway; sisters: Jerri Irby, Janina (Jim) Riggs; nieces; nephews; grand-niece and nephew; and many loving aunts; uncle; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Carolyn and Joe Galloway.
A Private Service will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA.