John Hall Nieman
November 27, 1956 - October 27, 2021
St. John, WA
(formerly of the Wenatchee Valley)
John Hall Nieman, St. John, WA, resident, passed away on October 27, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, ID, due to covid pneumonia. He was 64 years old. John was born on November 27, 1956, in Wenatchee, WA, to Bill and Jean Hall Nieman. He grew up on the family's fruit orchard in Dryden, WA. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army. He served from 1975-1981. It was during his service in Germany, that he met Gene Novak and Mark Hughson from Wisconsin, who had continued to be lifelong friends.
John met Heather Urness in Manson, WA, in 1982. They married on July 2, 1983, and moved to Wenatchee, where John was employed at Alcoa Aluminum for approximately nine years. They moved to Palm Springs, CA, in 1987, and then returned to the upper valley in 1990. John was employed at Cascade Chevron Station as an auto mechanic, then later, at the Dryden Warehouse as operations mechanic. In 1992, their son, Travis was born. They moved to St. John, WA, in 1997, where John was employed at Whitman County Road Department as a truck driver for 15 years. After leaving the county, John worked for area farmers driving trucks for wheat harvest and driving a van to transport students from St. John School District.
John had many interests during his lifetime. As soon as he received his driver's license at 16, he was on the road. He loved to drive and travel. He visited every state in the United States, with the exception of Hawaii. He loved fishing, camping, hunting, ATV riding, trap shooting, and especially long motorcycle rides. He had recently purchased a motorcycle in August of 2021, along with son, Travis, and together, they planned on having several enjoyable rides together. John rode into the sunset in October of 2021. John was a member of the American Legion Post 179 in St. John and the St. John Gun Club.
John is survived by his wife, Heather, of 39 years; son, Travis and his wife, Karli Nieman of St John, WA; mother, Jean Nieman of Dryden, WA; and sister, Judy Connors of Dryden, WA; along with several nephews and nieces; cousins; brother-in-law, Dan Auguston; and good friends he met along the way. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Nieman; sister, Diana Frazier; and brother, David Nieman. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all of those that sent well wishes, and for your generosity during this difficult time.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Cashmere Cemetery with full military honors. You are invited to view John's Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Service arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.