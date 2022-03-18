John Hoyer, loving "Pops" and father, adventurous brother and fishing buddy, fun-loving uncle, and caring friend to many, passed away from Alzheimer's on March 10, 2022, just shy of his 61st birthday.
John was born in southern California to Tom and Inez Hoyer. Through the years, John was known by many nicknames: "Doglips" (as a child, he loved drawing the Charlie Brown cartoon character, Snoopy), "swivel-hips Hoyer" (for his talent evading tacklers as quarterback for his junior high flag football team), and later, "Mr. Fix-It" (for the handyman business he operated for several years).
After graduating from UC Davis, in 1984, and working in public relations and sales for over a decade, he and his wife decided to move their young family west from Santa Fe, NM. On a reconnaissance trip, John scouted ten small west coast towns that they were considering, and in 1995, moved to Cashmere, where he raised his family, completed a master's degree in counseling and worked as a mental health counselor for Grant County.
John loved listening to music, (especially played live by The Hoyer Brothers band), rafting and fishing with his brothers and kids, and socializing in numerous venues. With a lively sense of humor and a manner that made everyone feel welcome, John was truly one of a kind.
He is survived by three children: Markus (34) of Peshastin, WA, Joel (32) of Bremerton, WA, and Mikaela (29) of Wenatchee, WA; brothers: Rob and Mark; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. (RSVP mikaelahoyer92@gmail.com). You are invited to view John's online tribute at www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com, where you can share a memory. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
