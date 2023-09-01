John J. “Jack” McBride

Our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend passed peacefully into his heavenly home on August 26, 2023. Born April 19, 1936, in Queens, NY. As a toddler, Jack moved to Butte, MT, and spent his formative years in the best place on earth.
He left Butte as a young adult and traveled to various states. He eventually settled in Seattle, WA, after finding the love of his life, Sandra Proffitt in Ballard, WA. They married in 1966, and settled in Lake City, WA, where they raised their two children. Jack maintained a wandering and adventurous spirit, but he stayed in Seattle, WA, since. He was a family man that loved his wife and children more than the pull of the next adventure. After they retired, Jack and Sandie moved to live out their lives in the peaceful little town of East Wenatchee, WA, getting out of the hustle of the city.
Jack loved being outdoors, a landscape gardener by trade and by heart. His yard in Seattle, WA, and Wenatchee, WA, were always the envy of neighbors. He owned and operated McBride Lawn and Garden for many years prior to working for the City of Seattle. After retiring from the city, he started his second business, McBride Hedgeworks, where he cared for the grounds of two condominium complexes, and a select few of his favorite customers from years before.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John Patrick and Mary Ann”Mae“ McBride; and his sister, Mary Patricia “Pat” Schulte
Jack is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughter, Karen and her husband, John Richert; son, John and his wife, Dee McBride; his two grandsons: JJ and Brennen McBride; his sister, Margaret “Peggy” Hennigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held September 9, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Alphonsus Church, 5816 15th Ave. NW, Seattle, WA. Reception to follow. Guests may join us at Holyrood Cemetery, 205 NE 205th St ., Shoreline, WA, for his interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's name, to one of his favorite charities: Horses with Heart, 2705 S Hwy 89, Chino Valley, AZ, 86323, or Seattle Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 5371, Seattle, WA, 98145.