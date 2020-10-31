John Joseph "Jack" Corning
July 1, 1939 - Oct. 6, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Jack Corning, 81, passed away Tuesday, morning, October 6, 2020, at Confluence Health Central Washington Hospital. He was born on July 1, 1931, in Port Angeles, WA, to Glen and Betty (Ott) Corning. His first move and home was to Deming, WA, at a logging camp of his father's logging company. Before entering school, the family moved to Bellingham, WA. He attended Assumption School and Bellingham High School, graduating, in 1957. Prior to high school, the family moved to the southern area of Lake Whatcom; establishing the Corning Cattle Ranch, now known as Sudden Valley Development. Jack's summer's were spent working on the ranch or at logging camp. He preferred the ranch, developing his cowboy skills.
In 1959, Jack accompanied the delivery of a brand new D-7 Caterpillar Bulldozer, to a developing real estate resort on the Washington Coast, Ocean Shores in Grays Harbor County. Working as an equipment operator for his father's company, he built roads and cleared property for future development and planning. Three summers later, when returning to Ocean Shores to work road construction, he met his future wife, Mary Ann Maslac, at the newly built Community Clubhouse and pool facility, where she was employed for the summer as a lifeguard and assistant recreation director.
Jack attended Santa Barbara City College and Western Washington University, in the midst of working construction at Ocean Shores and another real estate development, Glenhaven Lakes, south of Bellingham, WA.
After two years of long distance dating, they were married on June 20, 1964, at Ocean Shores and moved to the Bellingham area, where Jack returned to Western Washington University and Mary Ann took a first grade teaching position.
In the next year, Jack changed course in his studies and opted for the promotional and sales side of real estate development. He studied and passed the state exam for his real estate license. After taking some sales training at an Oregon coastal resort development and another in Palm Desert, CA, they moved to Ocean Shores, in the summer of 1965, to start his real estate career.
Their first son, Jonathan Emery, was born in 1966, in Hoquiam, WA. Jack continued to sell properties, and studied further, to pass and get his real estate broker's license. He learned to play a little golf and completed getting his pilot's license.
He traveled to Asia and Australia with his dad, on a real estate sponsored group tour from the Ocean Shores and Seattle, WA, area. In the following year, Jack's current employer initiated a project in Queensland "Ocean Shores", Australia. Two of his sales associates moved to Australia, to set up sales and development of the project. A year later, he accepted a job offer to join the staff in Sydney, to develop a new "home unit" plan. It was his introduction to the condominium concept of resort development and sales.
A second son, Jason Nicholas, was born in 1969, in Sydney Australia.
In late 1970, Jack and family return to Washington, to work with his father and brother, Mike, in the management and development of the 154,000 acres of land in Moses Coulee, "Rimrock Meadows", into a working cattle ranch and western theme vacation home and recreational property.
His third son, Joshua Joseph, was born in 1971, at Deaconess Hospital in Wenatchee, WA.
In 1974, Jack expressed the need for an office base in a larger population center and business community. He purchased an office building along the Columbia River, where The Johns Real Estate Co. is still presently located. He moved his family to East Wenatchee, WA. Two and a half years later, the family moved to a home in North Wenatchee, where he currently lived.
In the mid 70's, Jack joined with a former Ocean Shores sales associate, and formed The John's Real Estate Company, with offices in Mercer Island, WA and East Wenatchee. The company worked with developments and sales throughout the Northwest, featuring residential, recreational, and timeshare condominiums.
In 1997, he opened a sales office in downtown Leavenworth, WA, for the development and sales of both full share and time-share condos, adjacent to the Leavenworth Golf Course.
Jack was supportive and actively involved in the North Central Washington Association of Realtors, receiving awards for his advocacy on preservation of property rights. He continued to develop properties for residential and recreational use into the new century with two of his sons. He was innovative in seeing land use possibilities. He truly loved exploring throughout the region for future project ideas, and always generous in the sharing of those ideas.
Personally, Jack was always up for an adventure. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in Alaska and throughout the western states. A pheasant hardly had a chance, when Jack, with his springer spaniel by his side, took to the fields during bird hunting season. For larger game, he favored hunting for elk and moose on horseback, with a buddy or two, enjoying the ride, regardless of his hunting success. He introduced his boys to the wonders of the woods and hunting.
He enjoyed traveling by many means. He flew his own Cessna for a few years. He was known to go by boat, houseboat, pickup truck, SUV, snowmobile, excavator, ATV, and motorhome.
One family travel adventure was a mid-winter six week motorhome trip to the Atlantic coast and back, in December and January of 1977-78. It was a great lesson in U.S. geography and culture. The family also enjoyed many holidays in Mexico.
Jack fully enjoyed extended family events throughout the years, as well as his twice a year gatherings of his class of 1957 classmates, from Bellingham High School.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Ann; sons: Jonathan (Linda), Jason, and Joshua; sister, Glenda Henifin; brother, Mike Corning; granddaughters: Alexandria and Austyn; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews; and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Thank you to Dr. Dillon and the nursing staff at Confluence Health and Hospital for their extraordinary care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Alatheia Riding Center, special horses for special needs and special people, 2170 Sleepy Hollow Hts., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
Memorial Services were kept private due to public health concerns. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been made by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.