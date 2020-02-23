John K. Perry
1922 – 2020
Cashmere, WA,
John K. Perry, self proclaimed “King of Ollala Canyon”, died Sunday, February 9, 2020. John was born in Tonasket, WA, on May 12, 1922, to Dover H. Perry and Leta M. Newell Perry Irwin. He resided in Tonasket throughout his school years. He married Mable R. Cooksey on April 5, 1942, in Seattle, WA. John joined the Navy and spent most of his duty in the Atlantic, during WWII.
John and Mable’s first child, Mary Elizabeth, was born in Seattle on February 4, 1943. Upon Navy discharge, the small family moved back to Eastern Washington, where Robert Kent was born on June 24, 1947, in Colville, WA. The next five children were all born in Coulee Dam, WA. In October of 1957, the family now complete, moved to Ollala Canyon, "Perrydise", northwest of Cashmere. John lived his next 60-plus years in the canyon, having many cows, goats, sheep, pigs, chickens, turkeys, rabbits, ducks, dogs, cats, one horse, and a pet deer.
John was a carpenter for many years, working out of Local 2205.
John is survived by daughter, Edith E. (Tom) Wolder of Missouri; sons: Bill N. (Louise) of Cashmere, WA, Monte A. (Gwen) of Phoenix, AZ, John D. (Cathy) of Cashmere, WA, James C. (JoAnn) of Richland, WA; one sister, Lucy Boothman of Enderby, BC; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several special nieces and nephews. John is also survived by his second wife, Susan’s children: David, Derek, Michael, Maureen, Mari, and Kelly. John was preceded in death by both of his wives; his brother, Harry; son, Robert K.; daughter, Mary E. Scott, in January of 2020; and grandson, Tanner J. Perry.
A family memorial will take place at the Ollala Oasis this summer.
A special "Thank You" to all medical staff at Central Washington Hospital and Joysee for her loving care and support in John’s final hours.