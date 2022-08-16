John L. “Tex” Ford, Jr.
February 11, 1933 - August 12, 2022
Malaga, WA
Tex was the 12th of 13 children born to John L. “Buster” and Annie Ford of Knox County, TX. He was raised on a dry land cotton farm and graduated from Munday High School. He excelled in track and was voted Most Handsome Boy as a senior. At 17, he met Wynell Cobb of Haskell, TX, at a local roller skating rink; she was destined to be his life-long companion.
After graduating and completing the cotton harvest, he left Texas to seek his way in the world. He took a bus to southern California, where two brothers lived and looked for work. His strong work ethic was evident - as was his cowboy boots and hat attire. He found immediate employment and was given the appropriate nickname “Tex”.
In 1951, he returned to Texas for an unannounced visit. In less than two and a half weeks, Tex and Wynell married, then moved to California and began a journey of 70 years together. They had three children: Rick (1952), Vicki (1954) and Lauri (1959).
As a teenager, he committed his life to Christ. He was a wonderful man of God who lived a Christian life in both word and action. At 23, he was ordained by the Lemon Grove Baptist Church to serve as a deacon. He served the Lord wherever he lived, in whatever role needed, for as long as he was able.
Tex's greatest legacy is one of love. He loved God, he loved his wife, he loved his family, he loved the Church, he loved people...and he loved work.
For 23 years, his career was grocery. He clerked, stocked, managed and owned. He became the district manager for M&S Food Brokers. Still, farming roots were strong. In 1974, he and Wynell joined an exodus of friends from California and moved to the Northwest. Tex cut the sleeves from his dress shirts and traded a city commute for an orchard in Malaga, WA.
He grew apples and apricots for the next 40 years. Apricots were the primary crop and he built a packing and storage facility. His “Good Tern” label was known for quality and sold all over the United States. He served as Washington Apricot Commission president for many years. When his health began to make farming difficult, he and his grandson, Aaron, started the current residential development of Apricot Hill.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nine brothers; and two sisters. He leaves behind one brother, Lynn; his wife, Wynell; son, Rick Ford (Patsy); daughters: Vicki Young (Richard), and Lauri Hallock (Barry). He leaves 12 grandchildren: Aaron Young (Kara), Tawnya Young, Alethea Ford, Brooke Boon (Brian), Seth Hallock (Angie), Tristan Ford, Jordan Cooper (Kari), Ryan Hallock (Jessica), Johnna Young, Elizabeth McCune (Kirk), Preston Young, and Graham Cooper; 11 great-grandchildren: Johnathan Young (Paige), Matthew Young, Lauryn and Collin Boon, Anastacia Ellis, Emery and Kennedy Cooper, Zoe, Hudson, and Teddy Hallock, Mycroft McCune; and great-great-grandchild, Clay Young.
The Tex Ford Family wishes to express deep gratitude to the caring and compassionate staff of Fieldstone Memory Care.
A Memorial Service: Saddlerock Church, 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.