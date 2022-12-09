John Larrabee “Larry” Brownlee
January 31, 1957 – November 27, 2022
Okanogan, WA
John Larrabee “Larry” Brownlee, 65, of Okanogan, WA. died suddenly November 27, 2022. He was born January 31, 1957, in Brewster, WA, to Phil and Joan Brownlee. He was so happy when his family moved from Pasco, WA, back to Pateros, WA, when he was in was in junior high, so he could work in the orchards and have animals. This was when he started his lifetime career as a farmer.
Larry graduated from Pateros High School in 1975. He was a FFA State Farmer and an American Farmer. He attended Wenatchee Valley College. Larry bought his first hay-fields in Monse, WA. It was there, his hay-field romance began with Tara Sturges. They were married on June 20, 1981, in Pateros, WA, at his grandparents home. They made their home in Brewster, WA, where their daughters: Desirae and Rachael, were born and later moved to Spring Coulee in Okanogan, WA. Larry shared his love of horses and the outdoors with them. He was proud of their activities. He thoroughly enjoyed his role as “Papa” to his five grandkids.
Reading and learning about local history were some of Larry's hobbies. His family would always take the scenic route and stop and read every single historical marker along the way. Larry raised Blue Roan horses for over 40 years. He loved trail rides and packing into the mountains. He attended the Omak Stampede all the way through high school and was proud of his box seats with the Blue Roan Horse Ranch sign. He loved to share them with his family and friends.
Larry was an avid lifelong skier. He loved skiing all over Washington. state. He skied in Colorado and Europe on family trips. One day, he helicopter skied in the Cascade Mountains and waterskied on the Columbia River that same afternoon. He was a member of the Loup Loup Ski Patrol for 34 years. He was captain for many years. He was so looking forward to teaching his grandkids to ski this year.
Larry had a meat shop for many years and was a highly sought-after butcher. He was in the process of building his own shop. He loved to help you pick out some great cuts of meat. He was one of the Ride to Rendezvous cooks for several years, on their wagon trail trek from the Chiliwist to the Winthrop, WA, 49er's Parade.
Over the years, Larry was a member of the Okanogan County Fair Board, a member of the Cattlemen's Association, where he was president a time or two, and the Buzz Berne Gunfighters Gang during local town celebrations.
Larry was an American farmer doing what he loved to do. A farmer is a jack of all trades and that was Larry. You must be able to figure out and fix things as needed. He could fix just about anything with bailing wire and a fencing tool.
Larry is survived by his wife of 41 years, Tara Brownlee; his parents: Phil and Joan Brownlee of Pateros, WA, sister, Diane (Mike) Hull of Pateros, WA; brother, Doug (Betty) Brownlee of Seattle, WA; daughters: Desirae Brownlee (Stefan McIntyre) of Seattle, WA, and Rachael (Lance) Dial of Pateros, WA. Larry loved his grandchildren and loved spending time with them. They are: Kendra Dial, Lilyann Dial, Reagan Dial, Jaymes Dial, and Adalade McIntyre. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. If you knew Larry, you were his friend.
A Celebration of Life for Larry will be held in early summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Loup Loup Ski Foundation, P.O. Box 1187, Twisp, WA, 98856.