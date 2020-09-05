John Lawrence Caffrey, Jr.

John Lawrence "Larry" Caffrey, Jr.
March 1, 1939 – August 28, 2020
Rock Island, WA
John Lawrence “Larry” Caffrey, Jr., husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at his home Friday evening, August 28, 2020, in Rock Island, WA, his home for 39 years, due to an extended illness. Larry was born in Los Angeles, CA, on March 1, 1939, to John Lawrence Caffrey, Sr. and Avis Marie Caffrey (Berry). He married his high school sweetheart and loyal caregiver, Patricia “Pat” Lee Mayer, in Cowiche, WA, at the Evangelical United Brethren Church on June 18, 1960.
Larry loved being a father, father-in-law, and grandfather. He had an infectious laugh and a dry sense of humor (sometimes not politically correct). He was a talented, natural born artist, and proud of his Irish heritage.
He graduated from Highland High School, Cowiche, in 1957, joining the United States Marine Reserves, in 1955, and honorably discharged in November of 1960.
Larry’s career path led him to various opportunities in retail, in many different locations: Payless, Gallenkamp Shoes, R.J. Reynolds (sales), Crescent Foods (sales), CRO Orchards (office work), KarmelKorn Franchise and owner for a couple of years, George, WA, pie cherry orchard (office work), Top Foods, Food Pavilion, and retired, in 2002, from Fred Meyer. In the 1960’s, he was a member of the Wenatchee Exchange Club.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Pat; precious son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Yvonne Caffrey; and proud grandson, Joshua P. McKinney; loved siblings: sister, Judith Brulotte (Ted), brothers, Dennis Caffrey (Roberta), and Ronnie Caffrey (Donna); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Martha.
A Private Viewing and Graveside Service will take place, with arrangements in care of Heritage Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA. Memorial contributions are welcome to Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802, or Central Washington Hospital Hospice Services, 731 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Thank you to the wonderful care from hospice for their help and support, especially noted to Don.