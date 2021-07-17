John Leroy Holdren
February 13, 1957 – June 30, 2021
Post Falls, ID
(formerly of Moses Lake, WA)
John Leroy Holdren, age 64, passed away in Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The cause was due to an acute heart injury and was unable to recover from surgery. He was born February 13, 1957, in Spokane, WA, to Max Leroy Davis and Constance Dorene Bendickson. He was later adopted by Charles William Holdren. He attended Moses Lake High School, until 1975. John was proud to serve in the United States Marine Corps from August 17, 1977, until August 16, 1983. He served as a shop machinist and tank operator. He also received an expert rifle badge. On January 1, 2001, he married Carrie (Burnside) Phelps.
He lived in Post Falls, ID, and was working as an outside salesman for Six Robblees’ Inc. since 2001. The loyal customers he brought to the company was due to his dedication and care for them.
John will be remembered for how much he loved his family, especially all kids. He was notorious for loving pets he swore he didn’t like. He enjoyed guns, shooting, and hunting, which drove him to be involved in the local Friends of NRA committee. He loved his cars and worked on them for most of his life. More notably, his 1955 Chevy Sedan Delivery that he was restoring to travel in with his wife, Carrie.
John is survived by his wife, Carrie of Post Falls, ID; children and grandchildren: Julia Middlemist, and her daughter, Aalyssa of Coeur d’Alene, ID, Jacob Phelps and his wife, Melody, and their children: Klohie and Sharloutte of Watford City, ND, Danell Phelps, and her son, Josiah of West Fargo, ND, Kenneth Holdren of Post Falls, ID, and his children: Nicole, Rex, Keera, and Riot, Andrew John “AJ” Phelps of Billings, MT, Sara Phelps of Post Falls, ID, Jennifer Holdren, and her son, Ayden of Coeur d’Alene, ID, and Leslie Phelps of Spokane, WA; mother, Constance Dorene Bendickson of Moses Lake, WA; his second mother, Elaine Davis of Greenacres, WA; siblings: Frank Holdren, and his partner, Ingrid Olson of Moses Lake, WA, his daughter, Bridget, and his granddaughter, Kortni, Richard Holdren, and his wife, Gloria of Tri Cities, WA, and their children: Andrew and Amber, Pamela Tea of Moses Lake, WA, and her son, Jeff, Howard Varbel of Missoula, MT, Kathy Reed, Dave Crawford, Ellen Kant, and her husband, Al of Rapid City, SD, and their son, Colton, Dale Davis, Lee Davis, and his wife, Janna of Homer, AK, and their children: Jacob and Katie, Bob Davis, and his wife, Gale of Ashland, NH, Peggy Smith, and her husband, Tilden of Moses Lake, WA, Rick Davis of Spokane, WA, Pam Aurand, and her husband, Bob of Vancouver, WA, and Ron Davis of Greenacres, WA; numerous nieces and nephews; and former wife, Kristen Holdren of Shreveport, LA. John was preceded in death by father, Max Davis; adopted father, Charles William Holdren; step-father, Robert Bendickson; uncle, Russell Nickell; paternal grandparents, Frank and Goldie Davis; maternal grandparents, Leo Harvey and Constance Gertrude (Barnes) Nickell; and adopted paternal grandparents, Paul and Jessie (Hall) Holdren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Japanese Peace Gardens, 800 S. Alder St., Moses Lake, WA, on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Refreshments will be provided and anyone attending will need to bring their own seating. A Military Service will be held at Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA, at a later date, yet to be determined.
Memorial donations are welcome at the Post Falls Library. A check can be delivered or mailed to them at 821 N. Spokane St., Post Falls, ID, 83854, Attention: Business Manager. The check needs to be made payable to Post Falls Library and noted with “In Memory of John Holdren."
Thank you to all his family and friends for their help and support.