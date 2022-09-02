John Linden Reichmann
January 15, 1936- August 28, 2022
John Linden Reichmann
January 15, 1936- August 28, 2022
Cashmere, WA
John Reichmann, 86, of Cashmere, WA, passed away at his home with wife, Gloria, at his side, on Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was born on January 15, 1936 in Coral Gables, FL, to Linden Nicholas and Johanna (Arends) Reichmann. He was raised in Mukilteo, WA, and graduated from Everett High School in 1954. His father was manager at the Weyerhaeuser Timber Company and urged John to attend Stanford University. At Stanford, he majored in Chemical Engineering, was a member of ROTC, and row crew. Upon graduating in 1958 he joined the navy and served three years. After the Navy he went to Alaska where he taught as a Jesuit Volunteer. While attending graduate school at Seattle University he met his future wife Gloria Sullivan as they were both working on their Masters in Education. They married August 14, 1971 at St. Johns in Mukilteo, WA.
After teaching for several years, John left education to begin a career in journalism leading him to Cashmere, WA, where he purchased the Cashmere Valley Record in 1979. Shortly after, he bought a print shop and opened the In-Print office supply store in East Wenatchee, WA. Together, John and Gloria settled in Cashmere, where they raised their five children: Lynn, Jim, Kathy, Johnny and Marie. They have lived in the valley for 43 years, and recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary.
John was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Leavenworth, WA, and most recently, a member of Holy Apostles Catholic Church in East Wenatchee. He spent decades serving his community through Kiwanis, Camp Fire NCW, YMCA and tutoring English Language Learners.
John is survived by his loving wife, Gloria; sister, Betsy Crowell (Jim); his five children; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers; and a sister.
