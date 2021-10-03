John M. Davis DDS MSD

John M. Davis, D.D.S. M.S.D.
January 28, 1936 - September 4, 2021
Seattle, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
After a long struggle with Alzheimer's, John passed peacefully with his family by his side. John was born in Wenatchee, WA, where he lived until graduation from high school. He attended the University of Washington. He ran track and was a member of the Fiji fraternity.
After three years of undergraduate study, he entered UW Dental School, graduating in 1961. During summer breaks, he worked at Rocky Reach Dam and courted his future wife, Patricia, a lifeguard at the municipal pool in Wenatchee. After Pat's graduation from Stanford, they were married in 1960.
The U.S. Army intervened in their plans to travel, so John and Pat spent the next three years stationed in Bayreuth, Germany, where he ran an Army dental clinic. Their son, Jeffrey, was born there. While border posts defending West Germany from Soviet East Germany were not usually interesting, Bayreuth was an exception. Not only was it a historic town, but it also annually hosted the Wagner Festival, in the opera house that Wagner had built in the 1870's. Pat and John took full advantage of the musical opportunities.
Returning from Germany, John completed the two-year Master of Science in Pediatric Dentistry at the UW. In 1967, he joined the faculty and worked with Drs. David Law and Thompson Lewis to complete "The Atlas of Pedodontics", with subsequent publication in five languages. The third edition in electronic form, with Dr. Devereaux Peterson, continues to be used around the world by dental students. John subsequently lectured abroad, particularly in Japan, South America, and Iran.
After nine years at the UW, John reduced his teaching schedule to half time and began a half-time private practice. He cherished the children of his practice, as well as his dedicated staff. In 2000, he retired from the UW after 33 years, including one as acting Chair of Pedodontics. In 2008, he retired from private practice.
John and Pat supported each other throughout their lives together: Pat supporting him the first 24 years of his career and travels, and John backing Pat the next 24 years, during her service in elected office. He was a kind and compassionate man. His last words were "Thank you."
John's favorite vacation time was spent at the family's Lake Chelan cabin. He was famous for water skiing backwards and for 17 underwater somersaults, never matched by any challengers. He will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by son, Jeffrey; and sister, Marilyn Pratt. He is survived by his wife, Pat; daughters: Christine Bostic (Brooke) and Camille Dayment (Eric); sister, Carol Allen; grandchildren: Isabella and Alex Davis and Gretchen and Gavin Dayment; as well as countless cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, online at https://act.alz.org/ or 225 No. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601, or to Northwest Harvest, online at https://www.northwestharvest.org/ or P..O Box 12272, Seattle, WA, 98102.