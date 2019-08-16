John MacPherson
Cashmere, WA
John MacPherson, husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, died on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He will be missed for so many reasons: his hearty laugh, his kindness, his devotion, his integrity, his hugs, and his willingness to guide and support. John was born to Cashmere residents, Arthur and Genevieve (Erickson) MacPherson. He grew up in the town he loved and graduated from Cashmere High School. He and his wife raised their sons in the same community that holds their hearts to this day. He served on the Cashmere School Board. His love of community ran deep and lasted his entire life. He was generous and kind. John graduated from the University of Washington, the alma mater of both his father and his eldest son. With the same fervor he felt for the Cashmere Bulldogs, John relished and supported Husky athletics his entire life. Fall Saturdays would find him cheering in Husky Stadium. John was supportive.
John’s passion for life was also demonstrated in his love of the fruit industry. John celebrated almost 50 years in a profession that still made him smile. He nurtured lifelong relationships with growers and marketers, friends who stayed in contact with him in his retirement. John never thought of what he did as work. In spite of challenges, he treasured the opportunity of each day. John had integrity.
John’s friendships were lasting. He loved having lunch with his treasured friends/extended family and knowing all about their children and grandchildren. He was a reliable source of information about who lived where, who their children were, and all things relevant to meaningful events. John was a loyal friend.
John is survived by his wife, Suzanne; sons: Eric (Jen), and Jovie, of Leesburg, VA, and Brian of West Seattle, WA; brother, Larry (Barbara) MacPherson of Oakhurst, NJ; sister-in-law, Sylvia (Gerard) Garoian of Visalia, CA; sister-in-law, Margaret Tejerian of Fresno, CA; three nieces and three nephews; and a glorious extended family who all loved him. John was a loving gentleman.
In John’s humble way, he requested that no service be held. If you are inclined, you may mark his memory with a contribution to Wenatchee Valley College Foundation Scholarship Fund. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley.
The important thing is to remember the lovely man with the robust laugh who knew how to love and be loved well.