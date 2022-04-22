John Marth passed away peacefully April 12, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born to Peter and Agnus Marth on January 20, 1934, joining his brothers and sisters in Chester, PA. Affectionately known as “Marty” by his friends, and “Jack” by his family, he attended Resurrection of our Lord and St. James High School for boys, graduating in 1953, where he was known as “John”. He worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad after graduation, and in January of 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.
John met Betty, his wife of 66 years, in 1954, and they were married shorly after Betty's graduation. In 1970, John moved his family to Bellevue, WA, where they raised their seven children. Marty had a passion for adventure... he and Betty were members of GWTA Chapter E. Mororcycle Club. In addition, he enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with his family. He took extensive trips across country on his Goldwing and their RV. As an outdoor enthusiast, Marty had the opportunity to pursue his dream of Class 5 Extreme Whitewater Rafting. His most favorite pastime was soccer. He loved to watch, play and coach. Marty played in many men's leagues, coached boys and girls, and even had the privilege of playing alongisde several of his children. After retiring from Providence Medical Center, Marty and Betty settled in Sunrise East, East Wenatchee, WA.
Marty is survived by his loving wife, Betty (Ratliff); and his children: Paulette, Monica, Jack (Pam), Chuck (Kim), Tom (Jojo), Tim (Anne), Michelle (Curt); his sister, Joan McLaughlin, 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Peter and Agnus (Cosden) Marth; his brothers and sisters: Helen, Margaret, Bernie, Paul, Bob, Rita and Anne; in addition, his beloved grandson, Jeremy Marth; his son-in-law, Warren Brown and his great-grandson, Justin Marth.
Services will be held, April 30, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Marty's name to Faith Lutheran Church.
