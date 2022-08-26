John Michael Amaral
October 27, 1956 – August 23, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
John Michael Amaral passed away in Wenatchee, WA, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the age of 65, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born on October 27, 1956, in Kansas City, KS, to Raymond and Joyce Amaral.
John lived in many different places as his father was in the Air Force. He was a long-time resident of Wenatchee, settling in Wenatchee in 1978. Prior to that, he lived in San Carlos, CA, where he met the love of his life, Kathy; he was 16 and she was 14. He asked her to “go steady” on April 6, 1974, and they were married on April 8, 1978. They have two children: Daisha and Gary, and five grandchildren.
John worked for over 25 years at Cascade Auto Center here in Wenatchee, and prior to that, many auto companies had the fortune to have John as one of their mechanics.
John lived an adventurous life traveling to many different countries with his family, then later, with his good friend Clark. Once married to Kathy, they started their family. Far away travel reverted to family fun of boating, camping, and Disneyland. As the kids got older, John and Kathy went on to visit many countries together.
John loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles; at the age of 16, he traveled to Thailand to visit his brother and rode a Harley there for a month. In his early 20's and 30's, he restored Harley and Indian motorcycles. If fact, recently acquired a Harley ready for restoring. He got it to fire! but was not able to complete the project; his son Gary has promised to finish the project in his honor.
John's many early adventures and shenanigans were with his best friend, Pete. Between building cars, riding motorcycles, having a few beers, and generally getting into mischief, but having the time of their lives all the while.
John and Kathy's passion turned to boating, where they moored their boat, Katarina, in the San Juan Islands. It was their “Happy Place” for many years, boating around the islands, crabbing with family and good friends. The last year and a half, they tried their hand at RVing, and made some wonderful memories together camping, and some travel to California to be with family.
John was a story teller; to know him was to know his life story and adventures, and in turn, he was always interested in knowing your adventures. Memory of an Elephant. John's sense of humor and keen wit will never be forgotten. Kathy often said, “he keeps me laughing and smiling constantly!” John was known for his incredible talent and ability to “fix anything”, from cars to boats to fabricating to building beautiful canvas covers for boats. A good friend once said John's the guy that can fix your car, then later, make you the best prime rib dinner you've ever had. John loved cooking, and he so enjoyed cooking for family and friends, bringing them joy through his passion for cooking. In 2010, they started their catering business together, where he could continue that passion, sharing with others through events.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce; and is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; his father, Raymond; brothers: Dave and Gary; sister, Laurie; his children: Daisha and Gary (Teresa); and his grandchildren: London, Olivia, Myles, Tai, and Ava.
John sailed his ship away and has moved on to more wonderful adventures to be sure. You are welcome to join us to Celebrate John's Life at John and Kathy's home, 712 Lambert St., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.