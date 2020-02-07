John Paul Gerfy
East Wenatchee, WA
John Paul Gerfy, 82, a 35-year East Wenatchee resident, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Central Washington Hospital, following a sudden illness. He was born on February 27, 1937, at Windber, PA, to the late Paul and Elizabeth (Kurty) Gerfy. He was raised and graduated from high school in Windber. Following graduation in 1955, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He married his wife of 62 years, Doris G. Boisvert. Together, they made their military homes in New Hampshire, Spain, Northern Maine, Texas, Iceland, Germany, Las Vegas, and Hawaii. John spent 30 years in the service of his country as an Air Force Aerospace Medic and in Hospital Administration. He retired in 1984, as a Chief Master Sergeant. Following retirement, he moved his family to East Wenatchee. Here, he started a new career, joining friends in the trucking industry. He spent the next 20 years working in office management and dispatching with various trucking companies in the Wenatchee, WA, area.
John is best known by his family for his love of sports. He was a devoted fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, Seattle Mariners, and Wenatchee Wild. Family events tended to revolve around sporting events. He has passed his love for sports down to all his children and grandkids. He enjoyed bowling, belonging to two leagues at the Eastmont Lanes. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Doris G. Gerfy of East Wenatchee, WA; three sons: Michael Paul Gerfy (Mary Stevens) of Henderson, NV, Stephen John Gerfy (Charlene Sewell) of Henderson, NV, and Thomas Matthew (Serena) Gerfy of Santa Rita, Guam; daughter, Lisa (Richard) Van Well of East Wenatchee, WA; two sisters: Martha (Paul) McNamara of Greensboro, PA, and Louise Smith of Pittsburgh, PA; five grandchildren: Matthew (Francesca) and Christopher Gerfy both of Henderson, NV, John (LJ) Gerfy of Santa Rita, Guam and Joshua and Andrew Van Well both of East Wenatchee, WA; and three great-grandchildren: Amelia, Oliver, and Riley Gerfy all of Henderson, NV. He was preceded in death by his parents: and one sister, Anna Marie Barzensky.
A Commemoration Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, with the Rev. Fr. Seamus Kerr officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. You are invited to view his tribute online at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.