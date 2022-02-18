John R. Bane, 87, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at home. He was born on September 16, 1934, in Toppenish, WA, the son of John and Carrie Ellen (Peppers) Bane.
He joined the U.S. Navy in 1962, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, retiring after 22 years of service. He then worked at Wenatchee Valley College in the maintenance department, retiring after 20 years.
He married Elsie (Moates) Sears, and they had two sons: Ron Sears and Michael Bane. John enjoyed camping, fishing, and riding motorcylces with his wife.
John was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and their husbands; his wife, Elsie, and nephew, Ron Nelson. He is survived by sons: Michael (Lynette) Bane of Wenatchee, WA, and Ron (Bridget) Sears of Twenty-Nine Palms, CA; two sisters-in-law: Theda Mosher of Wenatchee, WA, and Delores File, of Wenatchee, WA; brother-in-law, Ernie Vipond; niece, Karen Kell, and family of East Wenatchee, WA; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family Services, at Silver Falls Campground, will be held at a later date. Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, assisted with arrangements.
