John Robert Saunders
December 5, 1935 – February 25, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of John Saunders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
John Robert Saunders
December 5, 1935 – February 25, 2023
Spokane, WA
(formerly of Leavenworth\Wenatchee, WA)
John Robert Saunders, age 87, of Spokane, WA, formerly of the Leavenworth/Wenatchee area, passed away on February 25, 2023, in Spokane. John was born in Ritzville, WA, on December 5, 1935, to Moses Lake pioneers, Finlay Kenneth and Frances Jean (Phinney) Saunders. He attended all 12 years of school in Moses Lake, WA, graduating in 1954. Ten days after graduation, John enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in 1957, as a Sergeant. He was employed in the finance industry for many years.
On August 28, 1966, John married Jansine Browning in Longview, WA. He is survived by his wife and daughter, Jennifer Jean Saunders of Spokane, WA; daughter-in-law, Billie Saunders of Renton, WA; and one sister, Margaret Rominger of Arbuckle, CA; five grandchildren: Abby (Jake) Wagner, Trevor Liss, Megan Saunders, James Eric Saunders, Jr., Cameron Liss; and one great-grandson, Rowan Liss; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his Australian exchange student daughter, Caryn (Paul) Harrington; and his former wife and dear friend, Robin Morgan of Albuquerque, NM. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved son, James Eric Saunders, who was killed in the line of duty while serving with the Washington State Patrol; brother, K.W. “Bud” Saunders; and sister, Bette Ekanger.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Leavenworth Mountain View Cemetery on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., where he will be laid to rest next to his dear son, Jim. Please consider donations to Cancer Care of North Central Washington, 1708 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, WA, to honor John. Semper Fi.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.