John S. Aumell

John passed away on December 1, 2021, after a brief and sudden battle with an autoimmune disorder, which ultimately lead to brain bleeding. He was pain free and coherent, until the last day. For this we are so grateful.
John was one of the good guys. His highest priorities in life were God, his family, and helping others. He loved the great outdoors, always admiring the beauty of creation. His loyalty to friends was unblemished. The Doobie Brothers were still his favorite band.
John retired five years ago, after a successful career in the marine insurance industry. He enjoyed his retirement by touring many historical places, hiking, and spotting elk and wildlife. Going to California and visiting children and grandchildren were always highlights. When not traveling, John volunteered. He was very active at the food bank, Catholic Charities, and helping his neighbors, family, and friends. His happiest place was helping, especially with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Susie, who was blessed with 40 years of loving him; children: Chris (Kelsey), Angie (Dustin Moore), and Libby (Jason Sharp); John LOVED his grandchildren: Savannah (11), Ellie (9), Jace (8), Lela (6), Levi (6), Wyatt (2) and Paxton John (3 months); six beloved siblings and their spouses; as well as his aunt, Thelma; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, godchildren, and friends, who have become family.
The Holy Rosary will be recited on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at St Joseph's Catholic Church, with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Vincent food bank at https://secure.nokidhungry.org/ or Catholic Charities, 145 S. Worthen St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801- this would make John happy.
