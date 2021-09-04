John Scott, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 13, 2021, at his residence in Cashmere, WA. He was born John Edward Scott on January 9, 1941, in Wenatchee, WA, to parents, Harry E. and Cecilia G. (Gibbert) Scott. John was raised in the Wenatchee Valley and joined the United States Army at the age of 17. The Army trained him to be a mechanic and he served most of his time in Germany, during the Cold War.
After being honorably discharged from the Army, he returned to Wenatchee and was employed as a diesel mechanic for Alcoa. He worked at Alcoa for over 30 years, retiring in 1993.
John and his wife, Jean, wed on March 8, 1968. They bought a farm up Nahahum Canyon in Cashmere and this is where they raised their family. He loved fishing and farming. He grew hay and raised cattle, pigs, chickens, ducks, and horses. He was an avid bowler, playing on many league teams over the years. He also had a knack for singing and enjoyed his time singing with Village Voices and the Apollo Club. But most of all, John and Jean liked to spend a day at Mill Bay or Legends Casinos gambling and eating at the buffet!
Sadly, John lost Jean in August of 2020. He kept himself busy working the farm and with their rental properties. And, he was still known to visit the casino!
John is survived by sons: Edward M. Scott (Leslie) of Portland, OR, Warren L. Scott (Patty) of Wenatchee, WA, and Randy L. Scott of Cashmere, WA; daughter, Bobbie J. Scott of Wenatchee, WA; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Jean; his parents; only brother, Robert H. Scott, daughter, Teresa; and sons: Johnny and Lorren.
There will be a Graveside Service at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of John Scott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
