John Simpson

John D. Simpson, Jr.
Selah, WA
(formerly of Chelan, WA)
John D. Simpson, Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. John was born in Wheeling, WV, to John D. and Cecyl (Sanney) Simpson, on January 21, 1932. John’s early school years, alongside his sister, Jean, were in New Guinea and Australia. After graduating from Knox Grammar School in Sidney, Australia, he moved to Golden, CO, to attend Colorado School of Mines, graduating with a Professional Engineering Degree in Mining, in December of 1958. He met the love of his life, Carol (Mortimer) Simpson, in Golden, when he was sent to practice surveying residential land on the outskirts of town, as part of his schooling. They were married December 21, 1953.
In January of 1954, John was inducted into the United States Army, serving in the Korean War, stationed at Fort Zama, Japan, as a Machine Accounting Specialist. John was honorably discharged on December 30, 1955, and transferred to the Army Reserve Colorado Military District for four years.
After graduating from CSM in 1959, John began his mining career in San Manuel, AZ. In 1963, John and Carol, with their three children, moved to Red River, NM, where John worked for Molybdenum Corporation of America, in an underground mine. John became known for his fun on the ski hill and doing a pig roast, in which he invited the entire town. In 1965, John and Carol decided to move to Fraser Lake, British Columbia, where John accepted a position with Placer Development Ltd, at Endako Mines, one of North America’s largest molybdenum mines. John helped design and develop the open pit and oversee production as Chief Engineer.
The family had many wonderful years together in Fraser Lake, hunting, camping, and snow and water skiing. John spent many weekends and summers planning and exploring rivers and lakes in the BC interior, with family and friends. Some of these included: traversing the Nation Lakes by boat, Ootsa Lake by boat or float plane, and a summer trip starting at Fraser Lake, going down the Nechako River, up Stuart River to Stuart Lake and onto Takla Lake, in the Sockitome, his 24-foot river boat. John also had a love for flying and owned a Super Cub, that he flew into many lakes in the northern interior of BC. John was always ready to take anyone and everyone who wanted to join him, on his adventures of the wilderness. John persevered to see an indoor recreational complex built in Fraser Lake, that brought the community together attending hockey games, figure skating, and broomball events.
Because of his expertise in open pit mining, John was invited to spend six months in Torrelavega, Spain, to do a feasibility study, to transition an underground mine to an open pit mine. Upon returning to North America in 1977, John and Carol moved to Chelan, WA, and started a new venture in apple orcharding. John and Carol retired from orcharding, after ten years, and split their time between Hawaii and Battle Bay on the west coast of Vancouver Island. Together, they took up cycling, marathons, kayaking, camping, fishing, and surviving in style, on rugged Vancouver Island. After becoming a certified tennis pro in his mid-sixties, John and Carol offered tennis lessons at Wapato Point in Manson and ran a family fun program for many summers. In December of 2003, John and Carol, with their son, Jay and Myrna, opened Big Pine Winery, in Manson, WA. Lots of visitors enjoyed many fun times at Big Pine, overlooking the north shore of Lake Chelan, and John was certainly a dynamic host, listening to and telling life stories. After selling the winery in 2007, John returned to his love of the ocean. One of his bucket list items in 2010, was to circumnavigate Vancouver Island on The Other Office, a boat belonging to his second son, Chuck. Rounding Cape Scott was a dream come true for John.
During his last ten years, John enjoyed travelling to nearby states to see the lands and various landmarks. He returned to Colorado School of Mines, in 2013, and walked the campus, visiting his old fraternity house and having a beer on the front porch of a neighboring fraternity, with some young CSM students. Times had certainly changed, but the hospitality of Mines had not!
In his final years, John made the best of declining health, by living in Selah, WA, with his daughter, Penny, and husband, Doug. That is when he met the DeLoza family. Rachel was a whirlwind of fresh air for John, introducing him to his many friends at the Harmon Center, VFW, and American Legion, and ensuring John had the utmost happiness in his final years. A heartfelt thank you goes to Rachel, Manuel, and the entire DeLoza family!
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Cecyl Simpson, formerly of Vancouver, BC; and granddaughter, Marisa Simpson, formerly of Victoria, BC. John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol; three children: Jay (Janiece) Simpson of Brewster, WA, Chuck (Sylvia) Simpson of Victoria, BC, Penny (Doug) McGrath of Selah, WA; Myrna Simpson of Chignik Lagoon, AK; and sister, Jean Anderson of Merritt, BC; grandchildren: Dan (Jamie) Simpson, Jim (Dani) Simpson, Jennie (Dan) Grunert, Kyla (Scott) Rutherford, Travis (Chrissy) Simpson, Josh (Davannah) Simpson, Jordan (Anne) Simpson, Kelsey Simpson, Taylor Simpson, Micaela Simpson, Amanda (Brandon) Folk, Richard McGrath, Joel McGrath; 22 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Per John’s wishes, there will be no service. There will be a family gathering summer of 2021 in Lake Chelan, WA, to remember John. Donations may be made to your favorite charity. The Simpson Family also wish to thank Shaw and Sons as well as Brookside Funeral Homes and Crematory in Yakima, WA.
When someone you love becomes a memory,
the memory becomes a treasure.
(Author Unknown)