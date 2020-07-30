John Stetner
Quincy, WA
John Stetner, 78, of Quincy, WA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on July 25, 2020. He was born June 25, 1942, to Dan and Lena Stetner in Mabton, WA. He was the tenth of 13 children. He attended Mabton schools, until the third grade, bragging his whole life that his teachers loved him so much they kept him in first grade for two years.
The family moved to Quincy, in 1954, where he continued his schooling and graduated from Quincy High School, in 1961. Growing up in a family of that size, the entertaining stories of childhood shenanigans are endless. He was truly passionate about farming and took pride in all that he accomplished, retiring in 2015. In 1957, he met the love of his life, Patty Schulz, while hurling irrigation water from his siphon tubes in her direction. They married on November 16, 1963, and welcomed Sherri, their favorite oldest daughter, in 1966, followed by Tina, their favorite youngest daughter, in 1970.
Sherri and Tina THOUGHT they were the most important parts of his life, until the grandkids came along. As soon as those kids were tall enough to see over the steering wheel, Grandpa recruited them as water-changing-chauffeurs, soon after graduating to the county roads, but despite their protests, never allowing them to exceed 40 MPH. John was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and loved fishing, hunting, and traveling.
Next to Patty, John was the luckiest man we knew at the casinos (cha-ching), always glad to share his winnings with the kids. Later in his life, he became passionate about woodworking, lovingly crafting countless treasures that will be cherished for years to come.
He was loved by all who knew him and will be remembered for his jolly laugh, his love of life and the “farmer wave” which lives on through his grandkids.
He is survived by his adoring and devoted wife, Patty; loving daughters and their husbands: Sherri and Darrin Van Diest, and children: Blake (23), Dawson (20); and Tina, and Anthony Gonzalez, and children: Madison (25), Hannah (20), and Nate (17); siblings: Lauretta (Tom) Garred, Helen Clasen, David Stetner, Ken (Sandra) Ackerman, and Dan (Leila) Stetner. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Margaret Rider, Rudy Stetner, Herb Stetner, Florence Fickle, Betty Rose, Don Stetner, and Judy Weber.
Services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., at Quincy Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the QVHSM (Quincy Valley Historical Society Museum), P.O. Box 1003, Quincy, WA, 98848. Donations will go towards the roofing project of the Old Lutheran Church.
