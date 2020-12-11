John T. Edmonds
March 30, 1932 - October 3, 2020
Peshastin, WA
Our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, John Thomas Edmonds, lost his fight with heart failure, early Saturday morning, October 3, 2020. John (or Poppa to the little ones) was a big kid himself, always finding ways to entertain the little ones. This light-hearted persona was in stark contrast to his tough upbringing, time served in the Korean war, and 40 plus years as a logger. He married his true love, Ruth Edmonds, over 65 years ago and raised two daughters, Eva and Linda. He was born and raised in Jefferson County, TN, alongside his parents and eight brothers and sisters, before leaving to join the United States Army, where he earned two bronze stars fighting for his country in Korea.
After the war, he found employment logging in the Cascade mountains, where he spent the rest of his working years. Shortly after moving to Leavenworth, WA, John met the love of his life, Ruth Edmonds. They met each other in July of 1954, and were never apart again until his passing.
John was always a big fan of the man in black and would appreciate if all of us can try and take solace in a Johnny Cash quote: "There's no way around grief and loss: you can dodge all you want, but sooner or later you just have to go into it, through it, and, hopefully, come out the other side."
We love you John and will never forget all the love, advice, and knowledge about quite literally everything, that you passed on to us.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Edmonds; two daughters: Eva and Linda; six grandchildren: Jessie, Jennie, Austin, Ashley, Cheryl, and Danny; and many great-grandchildren. John also leaves behind his brother, Bob Edmonds. He was also very close with his brother, Earl, who passed away one week after him.