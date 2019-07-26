John W. Cornehl
East Wenatchee, WA
John W. Cornehl, 82, a lifelong Douglas County resident, passed away on July 19, 2019. He was born on December 22, 1936, in Brewster, WA, to Walter and Iris Cornehl (Koepp). He was a wheat farmer in Douglas County until he retired. He then spent many years enjoying summers here in East Wenatchee, WA, and winters in Arizona, where he loved to golf and shoot pool. John really loved off road travels on his ATV.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy (McIntyre), of 61 years; brother, Howard (Nan) of Shelton, WA; children: Leanne (Bob) Peters of Wenatchee, WA, Jan (Tim) Cetto, Brian (Erin) Cornehl, both of East Wenatchee, WA. John has five grandchildren: Ryan (Kiera) of Seattle, WA, Andrea of Wenatchee, WA, Nick of Bellingham, WA, and Bryson and Brennen, both of East Wenatchee, WA.
A Graveside Memorial will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Bridgeport Cemetery, 15th and Fisk, Bridgeport, WA. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.