John W. Thacker
July 12, 1945 - May 31, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
John Waldron Thacker died peacefully at Harborview Hospital in Seattle, WA, on May 31, 2021, from a brain tumor. He was born to John W. and Edna A. (Pitcher) Thacker in Spokane, WA. He was born with petit mal epilepsy. His sister, Jamie L. "Ginger" was born the following year. In 1967, he was married to Cecelia A. Huffman at Ephrata, WA. They lived in California, where he worked in the hospitality industry and as a fire-camp cook.
Upon his return to Wenatchee, WA, he chose to live homeless. You may recognize him. He was a kind man. The family wishes to thank the managers at Motel 6, Officer Elgin Shaw, ladies at the Chelan County Courthouse, employees at the Wenatchee Public Library, Sam at Wenatchee Valley Clinic, and caregiver, Kathleen Pasta. You ALL made a difference in John's life. He was deeply loved.
RIP "Mouse".
John was preceded in death by his parents; and sister. He is survived by niece, Heather Aloysius Jaeger; great-niece, Kiah Jaeger; nephew, Kyle Aloysius (Jessica); great-nephews, Tadan and Archer Aloysius.
At his request, no services will be held.