John William Savage
April 30, 1970 - March 28, 2021
Rock Island, WA
John William Savage, a lifelong resident of the Wenatchee Valley, died unexpectedly on March 28, 2021, at the young age of 50.
John was devoted to his family and longtime career at Franz Bakery. He always put family first and was a man of the highest moral character. He was a true hero to those around him, especially to his children and grandchildren. John Savage was a man of great wisdom and always had a solution to any problem. He was the type of man who wanted to learn everything, but also wanted to help others learn as well. He was a natural born leader with a teacher's spirit. John never missed an opportunity to crack a joke; to be in his company was to love him, and there was always laughter. He valued experiences, traveling, and loved being outdoors, especially on the river. He passed down his competitive nature to each of his children, and in turn their children, but they understood that papa would always win. John Savage was passionate about life and believed in living in the moment, because like he always said, "life is short." He touched so many lives and will be missed tremendously, but his impact will never be forgotten.
John is survived by his children: Christina Gapan (husband, Zach Gapan), John Savage II, Tanner Savage (fiancé, Yumiko Sanford); grandchildren: Taylin Gapan, Brynlee Gapan, and Koah Gapan; brothers,: Brad Savage (wife, Tammy Savage), and Josh Savage (wife, Laura Savage); sister, Shannon Judkins (husband, Kelly Judkins); mother, Pennie Davis; and step-mother, Dee Scheib; fiancé, Karla Roper; children: Briana (fiancé, Michael), Erin (husband, Aaron), and Ryan (partner, Jessica); grandchildren: Emma, Ellis, Theo, Skylar, Daniel, Abram, Ginger, and James.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at 15 Loon Lane, Rock Island, WA, 98850.
In lieu of flowers, we welcome family and friends to write a personal note or record a video to share a memory of John. Please email these to JohnSavageMemorial@gmail
.com. If you are unable to send a personal note or video, please feel free to share these at the celebration.
The family of John wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to everyone who added joy to his life.