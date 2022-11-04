John Wilson "Jack" Rose
August 28, 1928 – October 12, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
On October 12, 2022, John Wilson "Jack" Rose passed away peacefully, in his apartment at RiverWest Assisted Living, in Wenatchee, WA. He was 94. He was born on August 9, 1928, in Mansfield, WA, the son of Donald Herrick and Ruby Gertrude (Hicks) Rose.
Following graduation from Mansfield High School in 1946, he joined the U.S. Army. Serving at the end of WWII, he stayed in this country, helping to "process" G.I.'s returning to the U.S. He was honorably discharged in 1948. Next, Jack attended Washington State College in Pullman, WA, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, in 1952.
While a student at Washington State, Jack met his future wife, Hazel Gertrude Arbeiter, from Seiku, WA. The two were married in Seattle, WA, on October 20, 1956, and enjoyed 62 years together, until Hazel's passing in 2019.
They raised their four children mostly in Des Moines, WA. Down-hill skiing and music were prominent in his life. Hazel was a stay-at-home mom and an enthusiastic gardener. The family was part of a group of families, who enjoyed skiing and other activities. Jack and his brother, Donald, Jack's elder by 11 months, were very close. They graduated from high school together, as well as enlisted in the Army, and attended Washington State together. Later, as each one married and started a family, they purchased homes close by each other.
Jack worked as an engineer for Boeing at various Seattle plants, but in the early 1960's, he accepted a post working on the Missileman, serving stints in Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. Over the years, Jack primarily worked on defense, however, he particularly enjoyed helping to develop a driverless people mover in Morgan Town, WV.
Jack retired from Boeing, in 1987. His goal was to devote more time to his passion of down-hill skiing. Jack and his pals would ski throughout the winter at resorts near and far. The men and their wives also enjoyed ski holidays in various parts of the U.S., Canada and Europe.
In 1995, Jack and Hazel moved into a home in Chelan, WA, where they enjoyed their retirement years. A number of their friends from before, now called "the Des Moines Group," also moved to Chelan. Jack supported Hazel in her love of gardening, "sculpting" the steep slope. They built a "garden out of the desert". Every year they grew giant Hubbard squash, which they would donate to the food bank. Sadly, in later years, Hazel came to suffer from Alzheimer's. Jack was her loving and faithful caregiver.
In the early years, Jack and Hazel were active at the Des Moines United Methodist Church, and then, in Lake Chelan United Methodist Church. As Jack approached the end of his days, he grew more and more grateful for his life, and all the good things God had given him, and frequently expressed his thanks.
Jack is survived by his brother, Donald (Rouha) of Silverdale, WA; daughter, Laura King (John) of Chelan, WA; daughter, Bonnie of Olympia, WA; son, Donald (Amy) of Bellingham, WA; son, Paul of Bozeman, MT; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Davis; and wife, Hazel.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, Veterans Day, at 12:30 p.m., at the Lake Chelan United Methodist Church, 206 N. Emerson Ave., Chelan, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake Chelan United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1236, Chelan, WA, 98816, or Confluence Health Hospice, 731 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.prechtrose.com. Services have been entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.