Johnny L. Huffman was born third of four boys on June 16, 1945, to Wilbur and Theda Huffman. After graduating, in 1963, from Entiat High School, he went to work at Ardenvoir Sawmill. He married Cheryl Shank, and had two sons: Jeff and Linn. In 1973, he married Sharon Eggett, which brought the adoption of two children: Teresa and William; and they had a son of their own, Carl.
He left the dangers of logging and went to work in orchards, eventually leading crews and driving tractors for Foreman Fruit for many years. His lifetime in the Entiat Valley was filled with fishing, hunting, and mushrooming, and during 1970, he also ran hound dogs. After suffering a near-fatal brain aneurysm in 2006, his enjoyment of the outdoors was further disrupted by shingles and arthritis, chronic severe pain, next to a five-way heart bypass surgery with complications of E. Coli, pneumonia, then a broken left hip and cognitive decline had started from all the effects of so many medical problems.
John was a very tough, determined individual who did things on his own terms, as his many friends and family know. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, with his wife of 49 years, by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Harold "Punk", Joe, David, Charles "Chuckie"; and son, Jeff.
A family Memorial Service is yet to be decided by his wife, Sharon.
