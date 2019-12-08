Johnye Cruse
Pateros, WA
Johnye Cruse, longtime resident of Pateros, WA, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Johnye was active in her community and one of the local artists. She has lived in Pateros for 44 years. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend. Her husband, parents, and one child precede her in death. Johnye will be lovingly remembered by her surviving five children, ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a “Celebration of Her Life” for family and friends in Chelan, WA, on June 20, 2020. Further information forthcoming.