Jolly Ann Seyster 9 hrs ago 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jolly Ann SeysterFebuary 28, 1938 - December 31, 2022Wenatchee, WAPassed peacefully, surrounded by family.A Celebration of Life will be held April 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., at Grace City Church, 277 Melody Lane, Wenatchee, WA, 98801 Doors open at 12:30 for coffee and cookies, service begins at 1:00 p.m. To plant a tree in memory of Jolly Seyster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary