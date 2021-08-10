Jon Ethan Smart, beloved son, husband, brother, and friend, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 6, 2021, at his home in Wenatchee, WA. Jon was born to Sonny and Joyce Smart, on September 14, 1969, in Wenatchee. He attended Sunnyslope Elementary, Orchard Middle School, Wenatchee, and Westside High Schools, and Wenatchee Valley College. In 1993, he completed the Electrical Lineworker program at Northwest Lineman College in Boise, ID. Jon moved back to Wenatchee after line worker school, and went to work for Alcoa Aluminum. He was with Alcoa for 20 years.
Jon had lifelong passions for being outdoors, riding motorcycles, and making music. He'll be remembered by friends and family for their shared hiking, camping, and hunting adventures, and for the motorcycle road trips he took with his dad and older brother. He'll be remembered by his guitar students, his band mates, and by concert goers for his constant energy and enthusiasm for music. He was never happier than when he had his guitar in hand, playing and singing with the bands he performed with throughout the valley, over the past 25 years. Jon was a lifelong member of the Cashmere Church of Christ. While attending church sponsored summer camps in his teen years, he became friends with campers from other congregations around Washington. It was through one of these friendships, that he met Jennifer Strode. Jon and Jennifer were married in 2015.
Jon is survived by his wife, Jennifer Smart of Wenatchee, WA; mother, Joyce Smart of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Jaqueline Barnett of Soap Lake, WA; siblings: Annette Weller of Eugene, OR, Amy (Allan) Fink of Seattle, WA, David Smart of Tonasket, WA, Amanda Smart of Seattle, WA, and Grant Weller of Seattle, WA; and several nieces and nephews.
A public Memorial to Celebrate Jon's Life will be held at Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.
