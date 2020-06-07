Jon Michael Preston
East Wenatchee, WA
Jon Michael Preston, 81, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away after a short illness on May 31, 2020, in Wenatchee. He was born in Wenatchee, WA, in October of 1938, to Ike and Sue Preston. Mike and his family left town in the late 50’s and went to California. He married Karen Siemon (originally of East Wenatchee) in 1959, in Los Angeles, CA, and although they later divorced, the couple did have three children together, and remained friendly until his death.
As a young husband and father, Mike worked for Vons Grocery, but he had an entrepreneurial spirit, and went on to start/own various businesses throughout his life: a grocery store and a sandwich shop in Parker, AZ, 7-11 franchises in the Wenatchee area, and a trucking company that hauled fruit up and down the West Coast.
After returning to Washington for good in the 1980’s, Mike lived in East Wenatchee, on Lake Wenatchee, and on the river in Orondo, WA.
Mike is survived by his three children: Leslie Qattan of Oceanside, CA, Jon Preston of East Wenatchee, WA, Joanie Paige of Colville, WA. He was also blessed with six grandchildren who have many fond memories of him: Amira Gray of Vista, CA, A. J. Qattan of Austin, TX, Breanna Ayard of Boise, ID, Sean Mahr of Boise, ID, Spencer Qattan of San Diego, CA, Michael Preston of East Wenatchee, WA; and one great-granddaughter: Avery Monroe Gray of Vista, CA. Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Joanne Preston of Lake Isabella, CA.
In his later years, Mike had a wonderful caregiver named Tami Duncan, and a great friend named Alan Ofstad. Both of these wonderful people effectively saved Mike’s life and his family is very grateful to them.
Per his request, no funeral services will be held. His ashes will be buried with his mother’s - Mike was his mom’s favorite person, so that seems appropriate. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.