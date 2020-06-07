Jon Penfold, Jr.
Yakima, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Jon "Little Jon" Penfold, Jr. passed away, after a short but courageous fight from cancer, at the age of 49, on May 21, 2020. Jon was born October 11, 1970, in Wenatchee, WA. He lived in Wenatchee and Loomis, WA, during his childhood. He was very active in 4-H as a child and had many successes, showing his horses at the local fairs, and horse shows, along with the Okanogan County Fair. He also enjoyed showing Black Angus cattle. He traveled before settling in upstate New York, where he met and married his first wife, Debbie Petersen. He then moved back to Wenatchee for a short time, where his wife passed away. Jon later met and married Kelly Salazar, before settling with her permanently in Yakima, WA.
Jon was an active member of the ALPHA Team and shared with Kelly a passion for advocating for homeless rights; not only in Yakima, but also in Olympia, WA. The goal of ALPHA Team is to connect communities and improve understanding of the issues of the homeless. Jon was also an active member of the Resident Action Project, connected with the Washington Low Income Housing Alliance, and was devoted to helping others organize, advocate, and assist with policy development.
He was a devoted husband and caregiver. He always looked to where he could improve the lives of his family, his friends, and his community. His voice, humor, and passion will be missed.
Jon was preceded in death by his first wife, Debbie Petersen; brother, Chris Belton; and his grandfathers: Jess Penfold and John Sachs. He is survived by his wife, Kelly of Yakima, WA; parents, Jon (Jan) Penfold of Palisades, WA, Linda (Dave) Belton of East Wenatchee, WA; grandmothers: Virginia Penfold and Shirley Sachs, both of East Wenatchee, WA; siblings: LeAnne (Andy) Campbell, Mark (Chelsie) Belton of Wenatchee, WA; step-children: Michael (Justine) Salazar of Ramona, CA, Leslie (Jon) Post of Colorado Springs, CO, Randall (Samantha) Salazar of Reno. NV; children of the heart: Wolf Natari-Salazar and Amanda Carroll, both of Yakima, WA; thirteen grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and aunts and uncles.
Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Jon's Life will be held at a later time.