Jon S. Morrison, 70, passed away peacefully at his home on April 13, 2022. Jon was born in Wenatchee, WA, in 1951, to Marilyn (Swift) and Robert Morrison. Jon attended Wenatchee schools until his dad's passing in 1962. Jon moved to Cashmere, WA, in 1963, with his mom and brothers. Jon attended Cashmere schools and graduated from Cashmere High School in 1969. Immediately following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and left for Vietnam in 1970. He was honorably discharged as a decorated sniper and Purple Heart recipient in 1971. In 1973, he married Patti and had two daughters. Jon later attended Central Washington University and earned a B.A. in Business while simultaneously working at the family machine shop, L.E. Wilson Tools, which he later owned and operated.
Jon joined the Cashmere Volunteer Fire Department in 1976, and later, became an EMT and Assistant Chief during his 25 years there. He also coached youth baseball in Cashmere for many years. Jon loved fishing and discovered ocean fishing as he neared retirement. It became his passion and he spent many summers in Westport, WA, catching salmon with friends and family.
Jon was a man of few words, but he loved fiercely and deeply. He will be remembered for his quick wit, stoic face (especially in pictures), and great love for his country.
Jon is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patti; dog, Cece; two daughters: Jennifer (Bill) Donald and Jaclyn (Dan) Reichert; four adored grandchildren: Jordyn, Jackson, Ashlyn, and Christian; brothers: Brent, Mike, and Jeff, their wives and children; and mother-in-law, Shirley Spurlock. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn; father, Robert; step-father, John “Jack” Wilson; and brother, Robert “Bob” Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post 10, 208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Jon's life will be celebrated on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Jones & Jones- Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, with a reception to follow at the American Legion Post 10, 208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA.
Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
