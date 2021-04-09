Jon Winfield Sather
March 5, 1936 - April 5, 2021
Manson, WA
Orchardist and entrepreneur, Jon Winfield "Big Jon" Sather, died peacefully in his home on Monday, April 5, 2021, in Manson, WA, at the age of 85. Jon was born on March 5, 1936, in Seattle, WA, to Edgar and Marcia Sather. He attended West Seattle High School, where he fell in love with his wife, and they both graduated in 1954. In 1955, a year later, they were married. He attended University of Washington (only for a year), before realizing that he knew more than the professors and soon became a draftsman. He moved into construction, where he flourished before buying a second home in the Chelan Valley. He then decided to become a farmer, and the rest is history.
Over time, the couple welcomed four daughters into their home. The family soon grew into six grandkids, two step-grandkids, five great-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren, all of whom Jon leaves behind.
Jon was accomplished at everything he set his mind to. He was passionate about doing things right. He took pride in his work and had a zest to execute. Whether it be climbing mountains with Jim Whittaker, or hunting and fishing with his family, becoming an accomplished horse breeder with a World Champion Quarter Horse and a Multi-Stakes winning thoroughbred, or running a successful agricultural business, the only thing that stopped him was time. It was hard to look at the legacy of his life and not be filled with awe. In the wise words of Jon himself, "it's better to be lucky than good". He is undoubtedly one to remember.
Jon is survived by his wife, Norma Sather; daughters: Anne Mcpherson (Don), Cathy Kamphaus (Rick), Kristen Nolen, and son-in-law, Johnny Adkisson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Marcia Sather; daughter, Jan Adkisson; and son-in-law, Nick Nolen.
Though Jon didn't want a service, all are welcome to raise a glass (or bottle) to a life cherished and well-lived.