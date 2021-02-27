Jordan Matthew Fairbanks
September 18, 1997 – February 16, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Jordan Fairbanks, son, brother, grandson, and friend, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in Wenatchee, WA, peacefully in his sleep. He was 23 years old. Jordan was born in Wenatchee, WA, on September 18, 1997. Jordan attended Eastmont High School and graduated in June of 2016. He lived in Wenatchee with his love, Ivy Mora, and worked at Fred Meyer.
Jordan was an avid outdoorsman, who loved fishing, shooting, camping, and hiking. He had an inquisitive and adventuresome spirit and always left you feeling good about yourself. He was a bright, beautiful, shining soul, whose loss will always be felt by those who knew him.
He is survived by a large family and wonderful group of friends, all of whom loved him very much. Jordan gave so much love to all of us and his memory will live on through us all.
We would like to thank everyone who has reached out with their kind thoughts, words, and prayers during this difficult time.
Private services will be held Monday, March 1, 2021, at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA. The public is welcome to come through between the hours of 3-4:00 p.m., for anyone who would like to pay their respects. You are invited to view Jordan’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
Jordan, we will love you forever and never forget you. Thank you for the way you touched our lives. We love you eternally.