Jordis Lynn Anderson
August 29, 1950 - October 10, 2020
Manson, WA
Jordis was born a beautiful, sweet baby in Kodiak, AK, on August 29, 1950. She contracted meningitis as an infant, with a fever which ravaged her potential. There were no good public services for disabled individuals at this time in history. Her mother, Pauline, devoted her life to giving Jordis freedom. In 1968, she and her family moved to Manson, WA. When Jordis was a young adult, librarian, Doris Starr, provided her with chores and paid her a stipend, which made her feel useful.
Jordis had a remarkable memory and enjoyed talking to people, walking, and her cats. Jordis was able to live independently for many years with the support of government services. The kind people at the Methodist Church helped. When Jordis’ mother became too old to oversee her life, Lori Sorensen became her competent and caring guardian. Special thanks to Laverne Silva and Wanda Gonzalez, whose one-on-one care over many years made independent living work. She passed away on October 10, 2020.
Her father, Anton; mother, Pauline; and brother, Marc; preceded her in death. She is survived by siblings: Marla Brown, Paul, Chris, and Bart Anderson. Bequeath kindness.