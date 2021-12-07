Jose Sanchez-Wachoski

Jose "Joey" Sanchez-Wachoski

Long Island, NY

(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)

Joey Sanchez-Wachoski passed away on November 27, 2021, in Long Island, NY, with family by his side. Joey was a lifetime resident of Wenatchee, WA. Joey had the will to travel for family and friends. He was a wonderful son, grandson, brother, and father that cherished his family.

Joey leaves behind his two beautiful children: Nevaeh and Jose.

Viewing for friends and family will be held at Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home in Wenatchee, WA, on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Service will be at Jones & Jones – Betts Memorial Chapel, located at 302 9th St, Wenatchee, WA, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.

