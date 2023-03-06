Joseph Alonzo Stone, 88, passed away on February 19, 2023, at his home in Wenatchee, WA. He was born January 5, 1935, in Preston, ID, to Joseph Fredrick and Veda Elda Seamons Stone. He married Carole Oviatt on July 22, 1955, in Preston, ID. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple on July 2, 1968.
Joseph spent many years in the heating/air conditioning business, with Wangsgaards in Preston, ID. He also worked at Wells and Wade, and he was a co-owner of Alpine Heating. He spent time as a voluntary fireman. He was also, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his wife, Carole; sons: Joseph Bradley Stone (Robin) of East Wenatchee, WA., Loren Bret Stone (Donna) of Wenatchee, WA; eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren; three brothers: Kevin Stone (Gaylene), Kim Stone and Steven Stone (Merree); and four sisters: LaVene Cole, Allie Hansen, Marilyn Done and Carol Jo Maisey. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Lynden Stone and James S. Stone.
A visitation will be held Saturday March 11, 2023, from 10:00 a.m., to 10:45 a.m., prior to services. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, ID, 83263. Interment will be in the Franklin Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
