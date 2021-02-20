Joseph Angelo Accardo
June 21, 1955 - February 14, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Joseph Angelo “Joe” Accardo, 65, passed away at home on Sunday, February 14, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. Joe was born June 21, 1955, in Detroit, MI. Joe spent the majority of his childhood growing up in the San Joaquin Valley, primarily in Modesto, CA. He made several lifelong friends there and was proud to be part of Modesto High’s class of 1974. In 1976, Joe’s daughter, Julie Anne, was born.
Joe relocated to Washington State in the 1980’s and continued his career as a custodian, first working at Lamont’s Apparel in East Wenatchee, WA, then, Central Washington Hospital, Wenatchee School District, and finally, retiring from Pacific Aerospace in August of 2020. Joe also had an entrepreneurial spirit and started several businesses over the years including Window Care Company and Valley Lawn Service. Joe was an avid woodworker and enjoyed making a variety of things in his woodshop.
In 1989, he met Julee Renner of Wenatchee, WA, and they were later married on February 17, 1996. Their son, Adam Joseph, was born in 2001. Joe loved being a dad and being part of Adam’s life, and spent many lunches in the Sunnyslope Elementary cafeteria.
Joe enjoyed traveling, with one of his favorite trips being to Bermuda to visit his daughter, Julie, and meet his granddaughter, Meira. From then on, Joe was “Papa” and loved spending as much time as possible with his granddaughter.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Julie (Adrian) Allen of Orange Park, FL; son, Adam (Maria) Accardo of Wenatchee, WA; sisters: June (Jim) Miller of Spavinaw, OK, and Sinda (Jerry) Carson of Modesto, CA; ex-wife and caregiver, Julee Accardo of Wenatchee, WA; numerous nieces and nephews; and his special granddaughter, Meira. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ken.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time, when weather permits to allow family to travel. You are invited to view Joe’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee & Cashmere, WA.