Joseph Berry Adams
Wenatchee, WA
Joseph Berry "Joey" Adams passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2021, of natural causes. He left this world peacefully, watching TV, sitting in his favorite chair in his home. He was born on February 6, 1954, to Dr. John and Lorraine Van Well Adams in Walla Walla, WA. Raised in Walla Walla with his three siblings, he attended Assumption School from grades one-eight, and graduated from DeSales High School, in 1972. At the age of 16, Joey suffered a stroke, which left him partially paralyzed on one side. Despite his disability, Joey went on to attend Gonzaga University and then, Eastern Washington University. Soon after graduation, Joey relocated to Wenatchee, WA, where he joined the family-owned business on his mother’s side, the Van Well Nursery. Working up until he passed away, Joey dedicated 43 years to the company. His talents ranged from a computer specialist to inside sales representative and many other aspects of the business operations. At the time of his death, he was serving as one of the Vice Presidents of the company.
Joey had a great sense of humor and enjoyed an independent full life, even with his disability. He was well liked and respected by friends and coworkers for his positive attitude and easy laugh. He never held a grudge . At one time, he was secretary/treasurer for the local Wenatchee Eastmont Lions Club for many years.
Joey had several favorite eating spots, where he was a regular after work including: the Buzz Inn, Dizzy D’s, and the Eastmont Bowling Alley. His friends there looked out for him and became part of his social circle, teasing back and forth.
He loved music and in his younger years played the drums and guitar. He especially loved watching documentaries about his favorite bands, including the Bee Gees and the Beatles. Paul McCartney was his favorite. He was tagged as a “Jukebox Trivia King” for his knowledge of music trivia. He was also a “master” at the arcade claw machine and had great skill in retrieving the many prizes. Joey also had a soft spot for animals, including feeding the many bunnies that frequented his back yard. In addition, he loved to fish with his dad and took great pride in his catches. One of his favorite memories was a fishing trip to Alaska with his parents.
Joey was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. John and Lorraine Adams; and by his sister, Carol Ann Mason. He is survived by his sisters: Kathy McClafferty (Mick) of Butte, MT, and Dawn Adams of Walla Walla, WA; brother-in-law, Brad Mason; niece, Heather Austin (Dan); and his great-nephew, Hank Austin of Butte, MT; uncles, Peter Van Well (Ardie) and Tom Van Well (Connie); and the Van Well cousins of Wenatchee, WA, many who worked with him for years at the nursery. He also is survived by his uncle, Joe Adams, on his father’s side; and Adams family clan of cousins from Washington and Oregon. Joey regarded all of his co-workers at the Van Well Nursery, as part of his family.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Funeral arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Walla Walla Catholic Schools at https://wallawallacatholicschools.com/ways-to-give, Serve Wenatchee Valley, 12 Orondo Ave, Wenatchee, WA, 98801, the Eastmont Lions Club, the Blue Mountain Humane Society, 7 E. George St., Walla Walla, WA, 99362, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA. We invite you to visit Joey’s online tribute at www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com, where you can share a memory with the family.