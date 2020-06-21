Joseph Loren Killaby

Wenatchee, WA

Joseph Loren Killaby completed his journey on earth on June 11, 2020, in their apartment at Blossom Valley Assisted Living in Wenatchee, WA, surrounded by his wife, Sally, his son, Joe, wife, Lesley, and his step-son, Michael Beieler, following an extended illness. He was 76.

To view Joseph’s full obituary and obtain information on his Celebration of Life, we invite you to visit his tribute page on www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. You are also welcome to leave a memory and/or condolence. Arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Memorial Chapel of East Wenatchee, WA.