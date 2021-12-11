Josephine Sarah Kniep, 96, a resident of George, WA, passed away December 9, 2021, in Wenatchee, WA. She was born to John S. and Ada Carlson at Squirrel, ID, on July 16, 1925. She was baptized November 20, 1934, at Squirrel, ID. She was confirmed on May 26, 1940, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Ashton, ID.
She married Elmer A. Kniep on August 8, 1948, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Aston, ID. They farmed at Squirrel for nine years. In 1958, they moved to the George area, where they farmed for many years. She resided on their farm until January of 2021.
Josephine was a charter member of Christ the Savior Lutheran Church in George, WA.
She is survived by her children: daughter, Linda Jo Tracy of Wenatchee, WA, sons: Michael (Kathy) Kniep, Ryan (Pat) Kniep, and Darwin Kniep of the Quincy-George area. She is also survived by her sister, Delores Burns, of Idaho Falls, ID. She was blessed with six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Kniep; and sister, Alma Anderegg.
Donations in her name may be made to: Christ the Savior Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 5025, George, WA, 98824, or American Bible Society, P.O. Box 96812, Washington, DC, 20090-6812.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Christ the Savior Lutheran Church, 214 Deacon Ave., George, WA. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.
