Joshua James Vines

June 17, 1986 - June 10, 2020

East Wenatchee, WA

Joshua “Josh” James Vines, 33, a lifelong East Wenatchee, WA, resident, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Harborview Medical Center, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born on June 17, 1986, to James W. and Debbie R. (Searles) Vines in Wenatchee, WA. He was raised in East Wenatchee and attended Kenroy Elementary, Sterling Middle School, Eastmont Junior High, and Eastmont High School. He graduated from Eastmont High School with the class of 2004. He continued his education at UTI, Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix, AZ. He became certified in hydraulics, electrical systems, gasoline and diesel engines. Upon returning to East Wenatchee, he went to work at Pape’ Material and Handling as a Forklift Mechanic. Josh met Meagan Marie Greening, in 2008, and were later married on May 21, 2011, at Ohme Gardens in Wenatchee. They made their home together in East Wenatchee.

In his continued career, Josh became a Certified Technician for Hyster, Bobcat, Genie and other forklift manufacturers. He worked at Stemilt Growers, later at Alcoa, Mid Columbia Forklift, and was currently working at Farmer Bean and Seed in Quincy, WA. He was on his way to work on the morning on January 14, 2020, when he was in an accident near the Spanish Castle Orchards. Josh was a member of the Wenatchee Valley Cruisers Car Club. He was also coaching his son, Kaiden’s youth football and baseball teams. He was also on the youth hockey board for four years, football board for two years, and baseball board for one year.

Josh is survived by his wife, Meagan M. Vines of East Wenatchee, WA; their three children: Kaiden Joshua Vines, Madison Rae Vines, and Hudson James Vines, all of East Wenatchee, WA; father and step-mother, James “Jim” and Peggy Vines of East Wenatchee, WA; brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Jessica Vines of Wenatchee, WA; aunt, Marilyn (Darrel) Patrick of Mount Vernon, WA; aunt, Shirley, and uncle, Fraser Just; grandmother, Bernie Searles; uncle, Bob, and aunt, Nane Searles; step-brother, Dusty Gill, and step-sister, Monika Gill; and many in-laws, cousins, and one niece. He was preceded in death by his mother, Debbie R. Vines, on June 5, 2011; and his grandparents.

A private remembrance, complete with memorabilia and automobiles, was held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in East Wenatchee, WA. There will be a Celebration of Life at Sage Hills Church, 1601 5th St., Wenatchee, WA, on July 25, 2020 (time is to be determined). You are invited to visit his tribute online at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory. Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.